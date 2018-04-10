Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
People participate in a symbolic birthday party for Palestinian boy Hussein Madi, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, at a tent city protest east of Gaz a City, April 9. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, April 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis look at the Israel-Gaza border line as Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli soldiers, April 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A demonstrator with a Palestinian flag looks on during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 6. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians evacuate mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, 31, during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 6. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 6. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian activists collect tyres to be burnt along the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli military vehicle is seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian protester collects tires during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 4. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israel soldiers ride on a military vehicle as Palestinian demonstrators are seen during clashes at a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man participates in a local camel race during a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian lights wood near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girls runs for cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians react as they evacuate a wounded person, during clashes with Israeli troops, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl sleeps inside a tent during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, east of Gaza City, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians take cover from Israeli snipers during clashes at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, east of Gaza City, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian paramedics evacuate an injured man on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, the southern Gaza Strip, March 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
