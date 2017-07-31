Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Demonstrators walk on an empty highway with the words "Maduro Assassin" painted on the surface after clashes broke out while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A demonstrator aims a pistol during clashes with government forces as the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Demonstrators burn police uniforms as clashes broke out with security forces while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
People wait in line next to an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before voting during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) speaks during a meeting with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A demonstrators sits by a burning tire as clashes broke out with security forces while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Flames erupt as clashes break out near security forces members (R) while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
People watch from a balcony as opposition demonstrators set up a barricade on a bridge as clashes broke out with security forces while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Smoke rises from burning tires (foreground) and a police station that was set on fire (background) after clashes broke out while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Opposition supporters set up a barricade as clashes break out with security forces while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A few demonstrators stand in the rain on a mostly deserted street as clashes broke out with security forces while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
An armored vehicle sits on a street as the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
An opposition supporter is treated for a rubber bullet wound as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Opposition supporters hold a national flag with the word "Resistance" written on it as they face members of the National Guard as the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez greets voters as he arrives to cast his ballot during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A soldier stands guard at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
