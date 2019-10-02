Edition:
Deadly protests spread across Iraq

Men carry away a protester injured during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. At least seven people were killed in nationwide protests that began over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, the largest display of public anger against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's year-old government. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Demonstrators gesture as they block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A man carries away a demonstrator, injured during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A demonstrator shows empty canisters that were used by Iraqi security forces during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators block the road with burning tires as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A demonstrator gestures next to a burning tree during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators are seen as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A demonstrator gestures as he stands close to burning tires blocking a road, during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators hold Iraqi flags as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators gather as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A demonstrator holds the Iraqi flag as at a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators gather as they block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Iraqi security forces stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Iraqi security forces attempts to disperse the demonstrators by water during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Iraqi security forces are seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
