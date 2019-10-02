Deadly protests spread across Iraq
Men carry away a protester injured during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. At least seven people were killed in nationwide protests that began...more
Demonstrators gesture as they block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man carries away a demonstrator, injured during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator shows empty canisters that were used by Iraqi security forces during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Demonstrators block the road with burning tires as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator gestures next to a burning tree during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators are seen as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator gestures as he stands close to burning tires blocking a road, during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators hold Iraqi flags as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Demonstrators gather as they take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Demonstrators block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A demonstrator holds the Iraqi flag as at a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators gather as they block the road with burning tires during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces attempts to disperse the demonstrators by water during a protest against government corruption amid dissatisfaction at lack of jobs and services in Baghdad, Iraq October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Iraqi security forces are seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen
Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.
Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.
China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force
China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing, overseen by President Xi Jinping who pledged peaceful development on Communist China's 70th birthday.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield
A Hong Kong policeman shot a protester with live ammunition as thousands of protesters took to the streets to defy the city's Chinese rulers on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.
UAW workers strike against GM
Members of United Auto Workers are on strike seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of General Motors' profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison
Life behind bars for the inmates of Topo Chico prison, before it is scheduled to be closed and turned into a public park in Monterrey, Mexico.