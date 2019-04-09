Edition:
Deadly rains lash Rio de Janeiro

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man drives his motorbike during floods after heavy rains, in Humaita neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A bus is seen underneath trees uprooted by heavy rains in the Leblon neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents walk holding onto a fence next to a flooded street during heavy rains in the Jardim Botanico neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A car is seen submerged during heavy rains in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rescue workers run towards the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A tractor works at the Niemeyer avenue during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

People walk at the Niemeyer avenue during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People look at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man walks next to the collapsed area of a cycle lane during heavy rains at Niemeyer avenue near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A truck stuck at a flooded street during heavy rains in the Fazenda Botafogo neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The entrance of Niemeyer avenue is seen during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. The sign reads: "Niemeyer avenue closed." REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

