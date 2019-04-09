Deadly rains lash Rio de Janeiro
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man drives his motorbike during floods after heavy rains, in Humaita neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A bus is seen underneath trees uprooted by heavy rains in the Leblon neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents walk holding onto a fence next to a flooded street during heavy rains in the Jardim Botanico neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A car is seen submerged during heavy rains in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Rescue workers run towards the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A tractor works at the Niemeyer avenue during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People walk at the Niemeyer avenue during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People look at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, at the Babilonia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man walks next to the collapsed area of a cycle lane during heavy rains at Niemeyer avenue near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A truck stuck at a flooded street during heavy rains in the Fazenda Botafogo neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The entrance of Niemeyer avenue is seen during heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 9. The sign reads: "Niemeyer avenue closed." REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Next Slideshows
Twin town of Nigeria
Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates southwest Nigeria, especially in Igbo Ora, where a banner welcomes visitors to the "twins capital of...
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
Israelis vote on Netanyahu's record reign
Israelis vote in an election that could hand right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record fifth term or see him dethroned by an ex-general who has...
Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title
The Virginia Cavaliers went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as...
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin town of Nigeria
Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates southwest Nigeria, especially in Igbo Ora, where a banner welcomes visitors to the "twins capital of the world."
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
Israelis vote on Netanyahu's record reign
Israelis vote in an election that could hand right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record fifth term or see him dethroned by an ex-general who has pledged clean government and social cohesion.
Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title
The Virginia Cavaliers went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters
Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone amputations since the demonstrations began in March 2018, according to Hamas Health Ministry.
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.