Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

People carry the body of an unidentified man after retrieving it from an open drain in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a controversial citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

