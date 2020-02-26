Edition:
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

People carry the body of an unidentified man after retrieving it from an open drain in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a controversial citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A firefighter walks past damaged shops at a tire market after they were set on fire by a mob in New Delhi, February 26. Twenty people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in the violence, a doctor said, with many suffering gunshot wounds amid looting and arson attacks that coincided with a visit to India by U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims leave a Hindu-dominated locality in a riot-affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman walks inside a partially damaged mosque after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Policemen move in a truck in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Firefighters douse the burning wreckage of a shop at a tire market after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman carrying a child walks past security forces in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man walks on the debris in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People stand next to the wreckage of motorcycles set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A shopkeeper salvages his belongings from his damaged shop that was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A view shows the damaged interior of a mosque after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People stand at a damaged fuel station after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A burnt car lies overturned at a damaged fuel station after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shopkeepers carry their belongings in a rickshaw after salvaging them from their damaged shops in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man, who was injured during a clash, receives treatment at a hospital after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman walks past security forces patrolling a street in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys look at a damaged vehicle after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man walks past damaged vehicles after they were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A firefighter douses the burning wreckage of shops at a tire market after they were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A firefighter walks past damaged shops at a tire market after they were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law destroy the protest site used by those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman opposing a new citizenship law is helped by a policeman after she was beaten by people supporting the law, at a protest site in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a stone at those who are opposing the law, during a clash in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man is beaten during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man reacts as he falls during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law destroy the protest site used by those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law jump over a road divider during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators opposing new citizenship law throw pieces of bricks towards riot police and those supporting the law, during a clash in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

