Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2018 | 5:35pm EDT

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Law enforcement officials secure a crime scene after a gunman fired through a glass door at the Capital Gazette newspaper and sprayed the newsroom with gunfire, killing at least five people and injuring several others in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Police officers talk to a man as they respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Journalist E.B. Furgurson (R) takes notes with two other people as police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Police gather near the Capitol Gazette newspaper office where a shooting occurred. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
E.B. Furgurson talk on the phone as police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Law enforcement officials survey the scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Police are seen outside the Capital Gazette building. PARISSA GRANTHAM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
New York Police officers are seen deployed outside the New York Times building, following a fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
New York Police officers are seen deployed outside the New York Times building following a fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
