Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office
Law enforcement officials secure a crime scene after a gunman fired through a glass door at the Capital Gazette newspaper and sprayed the newsroom with gunfire, killing at least five people and injuring several others in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28,...more
Police officers talk to a man as they respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy
Journalist E.B. Furgurson (R) takes notes with two other people as police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy
Police gather near the Capitol Gazette newspaper office where a shooting occurred. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy
E.B. Furgurson talk on the phone as police officers respond to an active shooter. REUTERS/Greg Savoy
Law enforcement officials survey the scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police are seen outside the Capital Gazette building. PARISSA GRANTHAM/via REUTERS
New York Police officers are seen deployed outside the New York Times building, following a fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Police officers are seen deployed outside the New York Times building following a fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
