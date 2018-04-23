Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 11:00am EDT

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 13
An AR-15 assault-type rifle lays on the pavement at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

An AR-15 assault-type rifle lays on the pavement at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
An AR-15 assault-type rifle lays on the pavement at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 13
Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is shown in this undated photo obtained April 22, 2018. Reinking is wanted as a person of interest by police after a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via REUTERS

Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is shown in this undated photo obtained April 22, 2018. Reinking is wanted as a person of interest by police after a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville. Tennessee Bureau of...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is shown in this undated photo obtained April 22, 2018. Reinking is wanted as a person of interest by police after a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 13
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
4 / 13
A police vehicle sits parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

A police vehicle sits parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A police vehicle sits parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
6 / 13
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 13
Metro Davidson County Police escort a man to his car at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police escort a man to his car at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police escort a man to his car at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 13
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 13
The truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, is loaded on a trailer ready to be towed from the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, is loaded on a trailer ready to be towed from the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
The truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, is loaded on a trailer ready to be towed from the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 13
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
11 / 13
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where suspect Travis Reinking reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where suspect Travis Reinking reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where suspect Travis Reinking reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 13
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Next Slideshows

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

Apr 21 2018
National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity...

Apr 20 2018
On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do...

Apr 20 2018
Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping...

Apr 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast