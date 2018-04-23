Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
An AR-15 assault-type rifle lays on the pavement at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is shown in this undated photo obtained April 22, 2018. Reinking is wanted as a person of interest by police after a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville. Tennessee Bureau of...more
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A police vehicle sits parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect, Travis Reinking, reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County Police escort a man to his car at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The truck of Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter, is loaded on a trailer ready to be towed from the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County police search the apartment complex where suspect Travis Reinking reportedly lives near Nashville, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
