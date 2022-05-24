Edition:
Tue May 24, 2022

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

A school employee talks through the window of a school bus to one of the parents near the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A woman reacts outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A view of an ambulance following a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video.   Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A woman reacts while talking on the phone outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A child gets on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A child looks through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A board with the list of classes/teachers is displayed outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Women react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2022
