Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school
A school employee talks through the window of a school bus to one of the parents near the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman reacts outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view of an ambulance following a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS
A woman reacts while talking on the phone outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child gets on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child looks through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A board with the list of classes/teachers is displayed outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022....more
Women react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
Britain gears up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Early next month Britain will honour the queen's Platinum Jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration.
Migrants in Mexico despair after U.S. extends pandemic asylum limits
Migrants across northern Mexico voiced frustration and desperation after the U.S. government failed to lift a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented...
Life inside Shanghai's prolonged lockdown
With Shanghai not reporting infections outside of quarantine zones for much of the past week, some authorities allowed more people to leave their homes for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain gears up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Early next month Britain will honour the queen's Platinum Jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration.
Migrants in Mexico despair after U.S. extends pandemic asylum limits
Migrants across northern Mexico voiced frustration and desperation after the U.S. government failed to lift a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States for over two years.
Life inside Shanghai's prolonged lockdown
With Shanghai not reporting infections outside of quarantine zones for much of the past week, some authorities allowed more people to leave their homes for brief periods.
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Class of 2022: Graduates celebrate commencement
After many were forced to school remotely during the pandemic, seniors celebrate their graduation.
Inside Johnny Depp's libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard
Depp alleges Heard defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.
New York City removes last public payphone
New York City removes its last public payphone, marking an end of the payphone era as the city moves to replace them with public Wi-Fi hotspots.
In pictures: Three months of war in Ukraine
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Images from three months of fighting in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out invasion by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.