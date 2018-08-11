Deadly shooting in New Brunswick
A message at the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church notifies the community of a prayer vigil after a shooting incident in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Police are present at the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Police officers emerge from the brush near the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) patrol in front of the apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Sophie Davis, 10, from Fredericton, lays flowers at a shrine that has been created outside Fredericton Police Headquarters in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Evacuees from apartment buildings where the shootings took place, board a city bus to be taken to a temporary shelter, at the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
A makeshift memorial has been forming outside Fredericton Police Headquarters in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Participants light candles in a vigil at the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
A note is left with flowers outside Fredericton Police Headquarters in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch (R) listens to questions from reporters while addressing a news conference about shooting in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Participants light candles for the fallen at the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) car blockades the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigate apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
Fredericton Police investigate the front of a residence near the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton. REUTERS/Dan Culberson
