Deadly shootings in Germany
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city has been found dead at his home,...more
Forensic experts search the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A bullet is seen on the ground after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German special forces prepare to search an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A damaged car is seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German special forces prepare to search an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers speak with a man as they secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Forensic experts work in the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A forensic expert stands next to a bullet on the ground after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Officers are seen near a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
