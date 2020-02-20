Deadly shootings in Germany

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city has been found dead at his home,...more

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close