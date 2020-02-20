Edition:
Deadly shootings in Germany

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forensic experts search the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A bullet is seen on the ground after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German special forces prepare to search an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A damaged car is seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German special forces prepare to search an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers speak with a man as they secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forensic experts work in the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A forensic expert stands next to a bullet on the ground after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Officers are seen near a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

