Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan...more
Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman argues with a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS
A demonstrator gestures during clashes with security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People playing the drums take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
