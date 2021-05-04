Edition:
Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A woman argues with a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A demonstrator gestures during clashes with security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People playing the drums take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
