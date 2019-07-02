Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2, 2019. Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence...more
A man films the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The attack, which ended a period of relative calm in the capital, came as U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar,...more
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. After the blast, five gunmen took up positions in an unfinished building nearby, shooting at rescuers and fighting a battle with security forces for seven hours...more
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier walks at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. "The target was the Defence Ministry's technical installation," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said...more
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. Fifty-one children in two schools near the blast site were hurt by flying shards of glass, the Education Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier walks at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Smoke rises after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Aziz Qazizada via REUTERS
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A satellite image of the site before a car bomb was detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image of the site of an explosion after a car bomb was detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
