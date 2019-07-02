Edition:
Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2, 2019. Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A man films the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The attack, which ended a period of relative calm in the capital, came as U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar, aimed at bringing the 18-year-old war to an end. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. After the blast, five gunmen took up positions in an unfinished building nearby, shooting at rescuers and fighting a battle with security forces for seven hours before themselves being killed. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier walks at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. "The target was the Defence Ministry's technical installation," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. Fifty-one children in two schools near the blast site were hurt by flying shards of glass, the Education Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Men stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier walks at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Smoke rises after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Aziz Qazizada via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
People transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A satellite image of the site before a car bomb was detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A satellite image of the site of an explosion after a car bomb was detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
