Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

A man films the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The attack, which ended a period of relative calm in the capital, came as U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar,...more

A man films the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2. The attack, which ended a period of relative calm in the capital, came as U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar, aimed at bringing the 18-year-old war to an end. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close