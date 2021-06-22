Edition:
Deadly tornado rips through suburb in central Canada

A woman is comforted by a family member as they survey the damage to her home after a tornado touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Flowers are left with a note that says "Thank you for everything. Rest in Peace. We will be there for Linda and the children" in a field where a man was found after a tornado touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Homes are seen damaged by a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man looks over at a home damaged by tornado that touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Damage is seen to a home in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A homeowner picks through debris in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Curtains are seen pulled out a window in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Hydro crews pull down damaged lines in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Homeowners pack up belongings in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Hydro worker surveys the damage in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Debris is seen in a field in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Hydro crews survey the damage in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Debris is seen in a field in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Michel Vachon surveys the damage around him in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day and claimed the life of his neighbour, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Michel Vachon clears debris from his deck in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day and claimed the life of his neighbour, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Hydro workers survey the damage in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Debris is found in a field in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Michel Vachon surveys the damage around him in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day and claimed the life of his neighbour, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Damaged homes and trees are seen in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A lawn chair is seen in a field where it landed after a tornado touched down on the previous day in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

