Pictures | Fri Mar 26, 2021 | 8:35pm EDT

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Rebecca Haynes Griffis, right, and her husband Trip Griffis look through the remains of her father's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Mary Umetsu, left, and family friend Carol Cunningham, right, embrace each other as Cunningham becomes emotional outside Umetsu's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Thomas Reid and Nathan Mason remove personal items from a Mason's grandmother's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Rebecca Haynes Griffis holds up a photo of her daughters while looking through the remains of her father's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Rebecca Haynes Griffis looks at her father's wedding rings after finding them in the remains of his home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
People clean up damage outside Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Kathy Poss walks through the remains of Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Two people place a tarp over a damaged roof the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A photo of homeowner Mary Umetsu and her former husband is seen as family friend Thomas Reid helps remove personal items from Umetsu's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Thomas Reid is seen from inside a friend's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Mary Umetsu and her grandson Brian Hopper pack personal belongings inside Umetsu's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A photo of homeowner Mary Umetsu and her former husband is seen along with other recovered items from Umetsu's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Nathan Mason assesses damage to his grandmother's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
An American flag is seen tangled in a tree near the remains of a home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
An ambulance is seen near a damaged building the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
The Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church kitchen is seen the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A photo is seen on a pile of items rescued from the remains of a home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A man looks at damage and debris in the aftermath of a tornado in Centreville, Alabama, March 25, 2021. Courtesy of Brayden Siau/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A house is left missing a roof after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision in Hoover, Alabama, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Damage is seen after tornadoes tore through Pelham, Alabama, March 25, 2021. Image obtained by REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

2:09pm EDT
A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and...

12:09pm EDT
Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing...

11:12am EDT
Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 25 2021

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Our top photos from the past week.

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

The Olympic torch relay begins, kicking off a four-month countdown to the delayed summer Games in Tokyo.

