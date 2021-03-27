Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama
Rebecca Haynes Griffis, right, and her husband Trip Griffis look through the remains of her father's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mary Umetsu, left, and family friend Carol Cunningham, right, embrace each other as Cunningham becomes emotional outside Umetsu's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021....more
Thomas Reid and Nathan Mason remove personal items from a Mason's grandmother's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Rebecca Haynes Griffis holds up a photo of her daughters while looking through the remains of her father's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Rebecca Haynes Griffis looks at her father's wedding rings after finding them in the remains of his home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People clean up damage outside Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kathy Poss walks through the remains of Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Two people place a tarp over a damaged roof the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A photo of homeowner Mary Umetsu and her former husband is seen as family friend Thomas Reid helps remove personal items from Umetsu's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021....more
Thomas Reid is seen from inside a friend's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mary Umetsu and her grandson Brian Hopper pack personal belongings inside Umetsu's damaged home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A photo of homeowner Mary Umetsu and her former husband is seen along with other recovered items from Umetsu's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Nathan Mason assesses damage to his grandmother's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
An American flag is seen tangled in a tree near the remains of a home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
An ambulance is seen near a damaged building the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church kitchen is seen the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A photo is seen on a pile of items rescued from the remains of a home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man looks at damage and debris in the aftermath of a tornado in Centreville, Alabama, March 25, 2021. Courtesy of Brayden Siau/Social Media via REUTERS
A house is left missing a roof after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision in Hoover, Alabama, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Damage is seen after tornadoes tore through Pelham, Alabama, March 25, 2021. Image obtained by REUTERS
