Tue Mar 5, 2019

Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama

Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Pieces of metal are seen wrapped around a tree near the remains of a home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man rides a four-wheel vehicle past debris after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A destroyed house is seen through shattered glass of a vehicle after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man hugs Julie Morrison in front of the remains of her home following a string of tornadoes that resulted in several fatalities in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Debris lays outside a destroyed house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the Auburn fire department are seen outside a home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sean Brown recovers items from the wreckage of his home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Trees are damaged and a piece of a home is seen in silhouette after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris lays outside a trailer home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A house is destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris lays outside a house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A house is seen damaged after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris lays outside a house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The remains of a 'Welcome' sign is seen on the ground near a demolished home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Damage is seen after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A damaged vehicle is seen after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

