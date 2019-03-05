Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pieces of metal are seen wrapped around a tree near the remains of a home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man rides a four-wheel vehicle past debris after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A destroyed house is seen through shattered glass of a vehicle after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man hugs Julie Morrison in front of the remains of her home following a string of tornadoes that resulted in several fatalities in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Debris lays outside a destroyed house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Auburn fire department are seen outside a home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sean Brown recovers items from the wreckage of his home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Trees are damaged and a piece of a home is seen in silhouette after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris lays outside a trailer home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A house is destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris lays outside a house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A house is seen damaged after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris lays outside a house after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The remains of a 'Welcome' sign is seen on the ground near a demolished home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Debris lays outside a house destroyed after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Damage is seen after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A damaged vehicle is seen after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Beauregard, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
