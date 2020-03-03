Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 11:10am EST

Powerful tornado rips through Nashville

Bill Wallace reaches out to rescue workers who freed him from a Barrett Drive home that collapsed on him and his wife Shirley, trapping them under rubble, after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Rescue workers work to free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their Barrett Dr home that collapsed on them trapping them under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

A woman walks her dog past a damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Billy Wallace hugs his dad Bill after a tornado ripped through Bill s neighborhood destroying his home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

A rescue worker carries Shirley Wallace from her Barrett Dr home that collapsed on her trapping her under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Rescue workers escort Shirley Wallace for medical attention from her Barrett Drive home that collapsed on her, trapping her under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo that they found in their damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY

Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall

Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall via REUTERS

Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall via REUTERS

San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their...

Mar 02 2020
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States...

Mar 02 2020
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...

Mar 02 2020
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mar 02 2020

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election becomes a national competition for the first time.

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contest.

As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well.

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections.

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

At least 41 people died during two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi last week, the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital in decades.

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

