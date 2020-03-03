Powerful tornado rips through Nashville
Bill Wallace reaches out to rescue workers who freed him from a Barrett Drive home that collapsed on him and his wife Shirley, trapping them under rubble, after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry...more
Rescue workers work to free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their Barrett Dr home that collapsed on them trapping them under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
A woman walks her dog past a damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
Billy Wallace hugs his dad Bill after a tornado ripped through Bill s neighborhood destroying his home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
A rescue worker carries Shirley Wallace from her Barrett Dr home that collapsed on her trapping her under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
Rescue workers escort Shirley Wallace for medical attention from her Barrett Drive home that collapsed on her, trapping her under rubble, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, March 3. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo that they found in their damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY
Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall
Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall via REUTERS
Severe damaged is pictured following the tornado moved through Nashville, Tennessee, March 3. Alex Marshall via REUTERS
