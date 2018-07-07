Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 7, 2018 | 1:50pm EDT

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house at a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Derailed train caused by a landslide following heavy rain is seen in Karastu. Kyodo/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a local resident being rescued from a submerged house by rescue workers using helicopter at a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows submerged houses and facilities at a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Hiroshima. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Kitakyushu. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A local resident is rescued from a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS

