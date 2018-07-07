Deadly torrential rains pound Japan
Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house at a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Derailed train caused by a landslide following heavy rain is seen in Karastu. Kyodo/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a local resident being rescued from a submerged house by rescue workers using helicopter at a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows submerged houses and facilities at a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Hiroshima. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Kitakyushu. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A local resident is rescued from a flooded area in Kurashiki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Heartbreak for Brazil
Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia vs. Croatia
Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ
Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.
England fans celebrate
England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Cholitas wrestle in the ring
Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.
Heartbreak for Brazil
Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.