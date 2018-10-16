Deadly train derailment in Morocco
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel. Six people were killed and about 80 injured when a train derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, officials said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Member of Moroccan rescue team hi their dog search for survivors at the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Ahmed ElJechtimi
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Ahmed ElJechtimi
