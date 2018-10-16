Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2018

Deadly train derailment in Morocco

Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel. Six people were killed and about 80 injured when a train derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, officials said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Member of Moroccan rescue team hi their dog search for survivors at the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security personnel stand at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Ahmed ElJechtimi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat. REUTERS/Ahmed ElJechtimi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
