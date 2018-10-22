Deadly train derailment in Taiwan
Workers walk around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. Eighteen people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three...more
Carriages of a derailed train are seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
An overturned train is seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
An overturned train is seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Rescue workers work at the site where a train derailed in Yilan county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer
An overturned train is seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Damaged chairs are seen inside a derailed train, in Yilan,Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Workers walk around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Workers work around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Police officers are seen next to suitcases after a train derailed in Yilan county, Taiwan. Unioncom via REUTERS
Rescuers search an overturned train in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Rescuers search an overturned train in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Rescuers search an overturned train in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
An overturned train is seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
An overturned train is seen in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
