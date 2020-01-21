Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces carry sticks and weapons during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag as he poses for a photo next to burning tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Mourners carry a coffin of an Iraqi demonstrator, who was killed the night before in anti-government protests, during the funeral in Kerbala, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators carry a paramedic affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Iraqi demonstrators carry objects to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
An Iraqi demonstrator shows the casings from bullets which were allegedly used by the Iraqi security forces, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Smoke rises from burning tires ignited by Iraqi demonstrators to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator applies eye drops on a man affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
An Iraqi demonstrator walks among smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator receives medical help after being affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a street near Najaf International Airport, during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator runs as he carries a tear-gas canister during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Iraqi demonstrators block the road with burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in the outskirts of Nassiriya, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
An Iraqi demonstrator is seen near burnt tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator pulls a burning tire during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi demonstrators run from tear gas thrown towards them during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
An Iraqi woman reacts during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
A woman splashes water on an Iraqi demonstrator's face during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
Iraqi demonstrators throw tear gas toward Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
University students hold a huge Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
An Iraqi demonstrator ignites a Molotov cocktail near burning tires blocking a road, during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Iraqi demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers are seen during ongoing anti-government protests, at the Sinak bridge in Baghdad, Iraq January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
