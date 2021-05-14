Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
An injured Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he is evacuated during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021....more
Members of Israeli police walk as Palestinians protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A member of Israeli border police uses an extinguisher to put out a fire set by Palestinian demonstrators protesting over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa...more
A Palestinian demonstrator sets up a barricade as tires burn during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Israel's Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator breaks stones during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag gestures during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinian demonstrators take cover from Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen...more
A Palestinian demonstrator runs past burning tires during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen...more
A picture taken with a drone shows the funeral of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yosri...more
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, reacts during her son's funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A mourner reacts as others carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021....more
Women mourn during the funeral of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon while others take cover behind their shields during a Palestinian protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A member of Israeli border police hurls a sound grenade towards Palestinians taking part in an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces while others gather during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli border police member fires a weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 9, 2021....more
A stun grenade fired by Israeli forces explodes as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis takes cover amid Hamas rocket barrage
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.
Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence
Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country's two largest cities to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Israeli troops mass at Gaza border
As hostilities escalate in Gaza, the Israeli military's build-up of forces on the border has raised speculation about a possible repeat of ground invasions during Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2009.
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis takes cover amid Hamas rocket barrage
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.
Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence
Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country's two largest cities to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of the Black Lives Matter movement.
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
Grief and pain as COVID overwhelms India
Scenes of heartbreak as loved ones mourn for India's 258,000 coronavirus victims.