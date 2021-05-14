Edition:
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments

An injured Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he is evacuated during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Members of Israeli police walk as Palestinians protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A member of Israeli border police uses an extinguisher to put out a fire set by Palestinian demonstrators protesting over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator sets up a barricade as tires burn during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Israel's Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator breaks stones during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag gestures during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Palestinian demonstrators take cover from Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator runs past burning tires during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows the funeral of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yosri Aljamal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, reacts during her son's funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A mourner reacts as others carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Women mourn during the funeral of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon while others take cover behind their shields during a Palestinian protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A member of Israeli border police hurls a sound grenade towards Palestinians taking part in an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces while others gather during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli border police member fires a weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A stun grenade fired by Israeli forces explodes as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
