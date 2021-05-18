Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 18, 2021 | 4:35pm EDT

Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments

A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
1 / 22
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 22
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
3 / 22
Palestinians take cover behind a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians take cover behind a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians take cover behind a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
4 / 22
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
5 / 22
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 22
Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 22
Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 22
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
9 / 22
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
10 / 22
Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
11 / 22
A Palestinian takes cover behind a plastic container during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian takes cover behind a plastic container during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian takes cover behind a plastic container during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
12 / 22
A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
13 / 22
Palestinians collect stones during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians collect stones during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians collect stones during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
14 / 22
A Palestinian jumps next to a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian jumps next to a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian jumps next to a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
15 / 22
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
16 / 22
Palestinians throw tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians throw tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians throw tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
17 / 22
Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
18 / 22
A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
19 / 22
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
20 / 22
A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
21 / 22
A Palestinian demonstrator jumps in front of a fire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator jumps in front of a fire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator jumps in front of a fire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Next Slideshows

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.

4:08pm EDT
Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Doctors, athletes and citizens have voiced concerns about the Tokyo Olympics taking place in the midst of a global pandemic, with Japan's hospitals overwhelmed...

2:58pm EDT
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave.

2:22pm EDT
World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

12:10pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.

Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Doctors, athletes and citizens have voiced concerns about the Tokyo Olympics taking place in the midst of a global pandemic, with Japan's hospitals overwhelmed amid a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave.

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall

Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall

The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.

Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay

Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay

As some of the United States estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons.

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

A powerful cyclone hits one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India.

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast