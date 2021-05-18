Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians take cover behind a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian takes cover behind a plastic container during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians collect stones during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian jumps next to a barricade made with tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians throw tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator jumps in front of a fire during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
