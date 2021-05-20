Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 20, 2021 | 12:56pm EDT

Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments

A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A member of the Israeli forces aims while taking cover as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli border police member fires a weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May, 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces stand guard as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An injured Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he is evacuated during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A police vehicle is deployed as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A mourner reacts as others carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestine protestor throws back a tear gas grenade during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israel's soldiers look on during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers patrol the area following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of Israeli police walk as Palestinians protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Israel's Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, reacts during her son's funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon while others take cover behind their shields during a Palestinian protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

