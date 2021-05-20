Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A member of the Israeli forces aims while taking cover as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli border police member fires a weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May, 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli forces stand guard as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An injured Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he is evacuated during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021....more
A police vehicle is deployed as Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator aims to hurl a stone at Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A mourner reacts as others carry the body of Palestinian man Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021....more
A Palestine protestor throws back a tear gas grenade during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israel's soldiers look on during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator takes part in an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers patrol the area following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Demonstrators help an injured protester during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of Israeli police walk as Palestinians protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians take cover next to burning tires during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian gestures while waving a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Israel's Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen...more
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, reacts during her son's funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon while others take cover behind their shields during a Palestinian protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli forces during an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian sits on a road rail during an anti-Israel protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
