Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Protesters throw Molotov cocktails over a barricade during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn, a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) who died in custody after he was arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Demonstrators take cover during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A protester struggles to breathe during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Demonstrators watch over police as they stand on the street during an anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Demonstrators stay low on the ground during an anti-coup protest in Myaing, Magway, Myanmar March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a  social media video.

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Police officers and lawyers are seen outside Kamayut township court where the hearing for a group of journalists including Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, who were detained during anti-coup protests, is scheduled in Yangon March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
People attend a funeral of Chit Min Thu, who died in anti-coup protests in North Dagon Township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Chit Min Thu hides behind a shield during an anti-coup protest in North Dagon, Yangon, Myanmar March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters.

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People lay down flowers and candles at the spot where the protester Chit Min Thun died during an anti-coup protests in North Dagon Township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People hold candles during a nationwide night protest  against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Protesters run during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS.

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Women cry near a portrait of Lin Htet, who was killed in an anti-coup protest and his body taken by the military, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A policeman beats a man being taken into custody on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS.

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A man, who says he was beaten by soldiers in custody, shows his bruises in Myeik, Myanmar March 9, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People flee away to safety during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 10, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Ja Mar, a supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD), is arrested in Bago Region, Myanmar March 9, 2021, in this still image from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Myanmar nun Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng kneels in front of police officers to ask security forces to refrain from violence against children and residents amid anti-coup protests in Myitkyina, Myanmar, March 8, 2021.    MYITKYINA NEWS JOURNAL/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
An anti-coup demonstrator sprays a fire extinguisher as he runs away from a barricade during a protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Anti-coup demonstrators sprays fire extinguishers over a barricade during a protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
People flee to safety during an anti-coup protest in Loikaw, Myanmar March 9, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Police stand after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A police vehicle drives past after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
