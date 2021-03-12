Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar
Protesters throw Molotov cocktails over a barricade during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn, a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) who died in custody after he was arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take cover during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester struggles to breathe during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS
Demonstrators watch over police as they stand on the street during an anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators stay low on the ground during an anti-coup protest in Myaing, Magway, Myanmar March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video.
Police officers and lawyers are seen outside Kamayut township court where the hearing for a group of journalists including Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, who were detained during anti-coup protests, is scheduled in Yangon March 12, 2021....more
People attend a funeral of Chit Min Thu, who died in anti-coup protests in North Dagon Township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Chit Min Thu hides behind a shield during an anti-coup protest in North Dagon, Yangon, Myanmar March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters.
People lay down flowers and candles at the spot where the protester Chit Min Thun died during an anti-coup protests in North Dagon Township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters run during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS.
Women cry near a portrait of Lin Htet, who was killed in an anti-coup protest and his body taken by the military, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman beats a man being taken into custody on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 12, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video obtained by REUTERS.
A man, who says he was beaten by soldiers in custody, shows his bruises in Myeik, Myanmar March 9, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.
People flee away to safety during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 10, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video.
Ja Mar, a supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD), is arrested in Bago Region, Myanmar March 9, 2021, in this still image from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by REUTERS.
Myanmar nun Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng kneels in front of police officers to ask security forces to refrain from violence against children and residents amid anti-coup protests in Myitkyina, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. MYITKYINA NEWS JOURNAL/Handout via...more
An anti-coup demonstrator sprays a fire extinguisher as he runs away from a barricade during a protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup demonstrators sprays fire extinguishers over a barricade during a protests in Yangon, Myanmar, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People flee to safety during an anti-coup protest in Loikaw, Myanmar March 9, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A police vehicle drives past after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
