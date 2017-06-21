Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pedro Bras/via REUTERS
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever
Georgia Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff by a margin of 52 to 48 percent.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.