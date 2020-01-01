Deadly wildfires in Australia
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia January 1, 2020. AAP Image/News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards/via REUTERS
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS
A crowd of people at the beach evacuate from the bushfires at Batemans Bay, Australia December 31, 2019. INSTAGRAM @LAPPINGTHEISLAND via REUTERS
A satellite image of the Batemans Bay shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia, December 31, 2019. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA/Handout via REUTERS
Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS
Cars queue up for petrol at a gas station in Bega Valley, New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2019. Melissa Pouliot/via REUTERS
Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A burnt out vehicle is seen at a destroyed property in Sarsfield in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A satellite image of the Clyde Mountain shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia, December 31, 2019. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA/Handout via REUTERS
A dog covered in a blanket is seen against a blood-orange sky as wild bushfires rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia December 30, 2019, in this image taken at the Goodwin Sands sandbar in the lake. Courtesy of George Mills/Social Media via...more
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia January 1, 2020. AAP Image/News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards/via REUTERS
Property damaged by a fire is seen at a Sarsfield residence in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. (AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A CFA firefighter sprays water after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter drops water on a bushfire in scrub behind houses in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Ellen Smith via REUTERS
An aerial view of a bushfire in Ellerslie, New South Wales, Australia December 30, 2019. NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/via REUTERS
A volunteer from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service works to extinguish spot fires following back burning operations in Mount Hay, in Australia s Blue Mountains, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts Jan Sienielink-Allen, the owner of Barrister's Block Winery, in Woodside, Australia December 24, 2019, as he tours areas affected by the bushfires. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes via REUTERS
New South Wales Rural Fire Service observers during back burning operations near Picton, Australia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
A statue of Buddha damaged by bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, Australia, December 23, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
A house and car damaged by bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, Australia December 23, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
A koala drinks water offered from a bottle by a firefighter during bushfires in Cudlee Creek, south Australia, December 22, 2019. OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS/via REUTERS
A burnt shed on scorched earth is pictured at Woodside in Adelaide, Australia, December 22, 2019. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
A bushfire burns near the Lithgow Correctional Centre compound in Marrangaroo, New South Wales, Australia December 19, 2019. Department of Justice New South Wales (NSW) /via REUTERS
A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance, at Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, December 21, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via REUTERS
Property owners use a commercial watering machine to hose down their property as the Grose Valley Fire approaches Bilpin, Australia December 21, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via REUTERS
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19,...more
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19,...more
Police block the Old Hume Highway as a blaze jumps the road near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the south west of Sydney, Australia, December 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Aerial view shows the Green Wattle Creek fire crossed the railway line near Balmoral, in Wollondilly, New South Wales, Australia, December 19, 2019. NSW Rural Fire Service via REUTERS
