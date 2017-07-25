Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
