Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
