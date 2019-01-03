Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast
Women lay flowers during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
A woman reacts during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Volunteers pack parcels for people affected by a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Ilya Moskovets
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 1. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
People bring flowers, candles and toys to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 2. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Next Slideshows
Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan
A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office
Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to...
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico
U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Indian women defy ancient temple ban
Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple.
Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan
A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office
Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to democracy three decades ago.
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
Starlings in the sky
Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.
New year offerings to the Saint of Death
Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico
U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.