Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 3, 2019 | 10:25am EST

Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast

Women lay flowers during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Women lay flowers during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Women lay flowers during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
1 / 8
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
2 / 8
A woman reacts during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

A woman reacts during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A woman reacts during a gathering to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
3 / 8
Volunteers pack parcels for people affected by a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Volunteers pack parcels for people affected by a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Volunteers pack parcels for people affected by a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
4 / 8
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Ilya Moskovets

Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Ilya Moskovets

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Ilya Moskovets
Close
5 / 8
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 3. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
6 / 8
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 1. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 1. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 1. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
7 / 8
People bring flowers, candles and toys to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 2. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

People bring flowers, candles and toys to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 2. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
People bring flowers, candles and toys to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, January 2. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Next Slideshows

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

7:05am EST
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to...

Jan 02 2019
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

A selection of some of our top photos from last month.

Jan 02 2019
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from...

Jan 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple.

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to democracy three decades ago.

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

A selection of some of our top photos from last month.

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast