Pictures | Sun May 5, 2019 | 4:50pm EDT

Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting

A ball of fire is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 4. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A Palestinian man carries a child as he walks through the debris of a house destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
An Israeli takes cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Palestinians gather around a building hit by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Wreaths lay atop the grave of Moshe Agadi, an Israeli man who was killed after a rocket fired from Gaza hit his house, during cross-border hostilities, after his funeral in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
A Palestinian man sits on debris outside a building that was damaged in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral of Moshe Agadi, an Israeli man who was killed after a rocket fired from Gaza hit his house, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 5 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Israelis take cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
A woman hugs an Israeli soldier while they take cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Trails are seen in the sky as an Iron Dome anti-missile projectile intercepts a rocket that was fired from Gaza, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Relatives of Palestinian Raed Abu Tair, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourn during his funeral in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A Palestinian man sits on the debris of a building that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
A boy looks at a damaged house after it was hit by a rocket, fired from Gaza over the border, to the Israeli side in Kiryat Gat, May 4. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Smoke rises during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
The brother of Palestinian militant Emad Naseer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, looks on as he has his face stained with his brother's blood during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Yael Nisinbaum reacts after her house was damaged by a rocket fired from Gaza over the border to its Israeli side in a village next to the border, May 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Relatives of Palestinian militant Emad Naseer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
