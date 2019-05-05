Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting
A ball of fire is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 4. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man carries a child as he walks through the debris of a house destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli takes cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians gather around a building hit by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Wreaths lay atop the grave of Moshe Agadi, an Israeli man who was killed after a rocket fired from Gaza hit his house, during cross-border hostilities, after his funeral in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian man sits on debris outside a building that was damaged in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral of Moshe Agadi, an Israeli man who was killed after a rocket fired from Gaza hit his house, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 5 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman hugs an Israeli soldier while they take cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Trails are seen in the sky as an Iron Dome anti-missile projectile intercepts a rocket that was fired from Gaza, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of Palestinian Raed Abu Tair, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourn during his funeral in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sits on the debris of a building that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A boy looks at a damaged house after it was hit by a rocket, fired from Gaza over the border, to the Israeli side in Kiryat Gat, May 4. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 5. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The brother of Palestinian militant Emad Naseer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, looks on as he has his face stained with his brother's blood during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Yael Nisinbaum reacts after her house was damaged by a rocket fired from Gaza over the border to its Israeli side in a village next to the border, May 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Relatives of Palestinian militant Emad Naseer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 4. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
