Debating Cuba's proposed new constitution
Cubans attend a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. Cuba has begun a public debate on issues ranging from one-party rule and socialism to inequality, gay rights, private property and...more
Cubans read the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. A Communist Party-proposed overhaul of the island's 1976 Magna...more
Cubans read the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. The new version keeps the Communist Party as the only legal...more
Cubans attend a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. The proposed version of the constitution in part codifies changes in Cuban society that have occurred since the 1991 collapse of the...more
Cubans attend a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. An appointed prime minister has been added at the national level to supervise the day-to-day operations of the government, in...more
Cuban General Samuel Rodiles Planas speaks during a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. The new version doubles down on the state's dominance over the means of production and land and the...more
A Cuban nurse holds the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution at the Nguyen Van Troi Polyclinic in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. Provincial assemblies...more
A man is silhouetted near a picture of late Cuban President Fidel Castro before the beginning of the public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution at the Nguyen Van Troi Polyclinic in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. Private...more
A Cuban reads the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution at the Nguyen Van Troi Polyclinic in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. The new version adds the...more
Cuban same-sex couple Mercedes Garcia and Onelia Miranda, who have been together for 10 years, water a plant on the balcony of their apartment in Havana, Cuba August 10, 2018. All prohibitions of discrimination in the new version add gender identity...more
A Cuban looks on as she waits for the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution at the Nguyen Van Troi Polyclinic in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. Government opponents have blasted the top down process as a...more
A general view shows the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana, Cuba August 10, 2018. The proposals do not by themselves reduce risk or change the rules of doing business in Cuba, but they do further foreign investment and are another step toward a mixed...more
Next Slideshows
Migrant rescue ship arrives in Malta, ending standoff
The Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius arrived at Valletta harbour in Malta on Wednesday to allow 141 migrants to get off, ending a five-day tug-of-war among...
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 39 people.
The plight of Italy's African laborers
Two recent fatal crashes, resulting in the deaths of 16 migrant workers, have brought into focus the dire working and living conditions imposed on thousands of...
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Migrant rescue ship arrives in Malta, ending standoff
The Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius arrived at Valletta harbour in Malta on Wednesday to allow 141 migrants to get off, ending a five-day tug-of-war among European Union countries which had seen the vessel banned from docking in several ports.
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 39 people.
The plight of Italy's African laborers
Two recent fatal crashes, resulting in the deaths of 16 migrant workers, have brought into focus the dire working and living conditions imposed on thousands of migrant farmhands whose cut-price labor allows Italy to be one of the biggest fruit and vegetable exporters in Europe.
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children described by authorities as starving and ragged.
Remembering the East Coast blackout
The 2003 East Coast blackout, caused by a few benign tree branches, plunged 50 million into darkness and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an aging electric grid in the most populous region of the United States.
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months, police said.
A day at the state fair
Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.