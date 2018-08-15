Debating Cuba's proposed new constitution

A Cuban nurse holds the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution at the Nguyen Van Troi Polyclinic in Havana, Cuba August 13, 2018. Provincial assemblies modeled after the national assembly are eliminated in the new version and replaced by an appointed governor and deputy governor. The governor will preside over a provincial council made up of municipal leaders. Terms of ward delegates to municipal assemblies are doubled to five years. The position of mayor has been added to that of president of the municipal assembly. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

