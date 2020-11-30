Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 30, 2020 | 2:10pm EST

Deck the White House halls

The East Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

The East Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The East Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A gingerbread White House adorns the State Dining Room during a holiday decoration press preview at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A gingerbread White House adorns the State Dining Room during a holiday decoration press preview at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A gingerbread White House adorns the State Dining Room during a holiday decoration press preview at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A painting of George Washington hangs beside Christmas trees in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A painting of George Washington hangs beside Christmas trees in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A painting of George Washington hangs beside Christmas trees in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Jeep ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Jeep ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A Jeep ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Red Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A train set decorates a table in the East Room of the White House during a holiday&nbsp;preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A train set decorates a table in the East Room of the White House during a holiday preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A train set decorates a table in the East Room of the White House during a holiday preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The China Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The China Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The China Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Green Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Green Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Green Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Library is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Library is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Library is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Military musicians perform in the Grand Foyer during a press preview of holiday decor at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Military musicians perform in the Grand Foyer during a press preview of holiday decor at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Military musicians perform in the Grand Foyer during a press preview of holiday decor at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A car ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A car ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A car ornament sits in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during a holiday decoration preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Blue Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Blue Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Blue Room of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Cross Hall of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Cross Hall of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
The Cross Hall of the White House is adorned with holiday decorations during a press preview in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tree adorns the East Wing during a Holiday decoration preview at the White House in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tree adorns the East Wing during a Holiday decoration preview at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A tree adorns the East Wing during a Holiday decoration preview at the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. flag is seen beside holiday decorations in the Cross Hall of the White House&nbsp;in Washington, November 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. flag is seen beside holiday decorations in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A U.S. flag is seen beside holiday decorations in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, November 30.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
