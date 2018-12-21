Defense Secretary Mattis quits
Defense Secretary James Mattis looks at President Donald Trump as he speaks during a meeting with Medal of Honor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews a Chinese honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters
Defense Secretary James Mattis joins White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) bids farewell to Israeli military dignitaries as he departs from Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, Israel April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump walks in with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
Defense Secretary James Mattis reacts as White House Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell (R) tells the Saudi delegation that Mattis's call sign in the Trump White House is "favorite of the president" during their meeting with Saudi Arabia's...more
Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive to brief the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the ongoing fight against the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in Washington, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Egyptian soldiers assist Defense Secretary James Mattis (C) as he places a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) and Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford arrive for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's budget priorities on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Defense Secretary James Mattis listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) waits to greet President Donald Trump (L, in Marine One doorway) to board Air Force One for travel to Newport News, Virginia, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo shows Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada how to do a handshake during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3,...more
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (R) is greeted by Vietnam's Air Force Deputy Commander General Bui Anh Chung (2nd R) while he visits Bien Hoa air base, where the U.S. army stored the defoliant Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Bien Hoa city,...more
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis listens to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO defense ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose beside India s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) consoles outgoing Afghanistan Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi (L, back to camera), who resigned his post earlier in the day in the wake of a deadly attack on an Afghan base, at the start of a meeting at Resolute...more
Secretary of Defense James Mattis (C) speaks with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President-elect Donald Trump (L) greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis for a meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) applaud Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (C) as President Donald Trump praises the military during his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress on Capitol...more
