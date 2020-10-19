Edition:
Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A pro-democracy activist covered in blue paint lies on the ground during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold posters of protest leaders who have been arrested during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A pro-democracy protester shows the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peeradon Ariyanukooltorn

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A pro-democracy activist covered in blue paint uses a megaphone during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A pro-democracy protester shouts during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters make way for an ambulance during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator attends a protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
