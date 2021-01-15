Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. Reuters photographer Hannah McKay: "This was the third and final time I was photographing Donald Trump during his working visit to the UK. I'd noticed he had a tendency to hold Theresa May by the hand when they used stairs, so I lay on the floor for 15 minutes waiting for the pair to exit via some steps. As they did, Trump took May by the arm and shouted over his shoulder, 'Yes' in response to the question 'Mr. President, will you tell Putin to stay out of the U.S elections?' - from a reporter in the press conference." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

