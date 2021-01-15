Defining photos from the Trump presidency
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump is seen in front of Mt. Rushmore as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at...more
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George...more
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following midterm U.S. congressional elections, at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018....more
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S....more
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after Joe Biden won the presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews,...more
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2019....more
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House near the Marine One helicopter in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New...more
President Donald Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood recently destroyed by the Camp Fire, with Governor of California Jerry Brown, right, Mayor Jody Jones, second from right, Brock Long, back left, and Governor-elect...more
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017....more
Reporters are escorted out of the room as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike...more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in...more
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president address his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa,...more
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lightning strikes as President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for the coronavirus, at Walter...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on day 32 of a partial government shutdown as becomes the longest in U.S. history in Washington, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump (C) takes part in a groundbreaking with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a visit to Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter with U.S. Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside...more
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the...more
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. Reuters photographer Hannah...more
First lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington,...more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court, where he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with school shooting victims, teachers, and their friends and family to discuss school safety at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Fred Guttenberg (L), the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the February 14, 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, reaches out to try to shake hands with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate Judiciary Committee...more
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn...more
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016....more
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus...more
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House in...more
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill...more
Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A "Baby Trump" balloon floating during a protest against President Donald Trump visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a dignified transfer of the remain of U.S. Special Forces soldier Sgt. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez who was killed in an attack in Afghanistan, as the president stopped for the ceremony on his...more
President Donald Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White...more
Apple CEO Tim Cook escorts President Donald Trump as he tours Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on in Austin, Texas, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14,...more
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump (R) stands with Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. at commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality protests in...more
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump poses with U.S. troops during a visit to Fort Bragg to meet with troops and their families in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him, in response to the president's remarks about NFL players kneeling, after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017....more
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends Braun's election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency
Images of President Trump's most ardent supporters.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
