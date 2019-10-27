Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over...more
A demonstrator shows used tear-gas canisters during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Men react as they carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed during anti-government protests, in Najaf, October 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Demonstrators stand in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumariyah Bridge during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A woman demonstrator chants slogans during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators hold Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate Building during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, October 26. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Demonstrators are seen on a building during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Mourners react over the coffin of a protester, who was killed at anti-government protests in Friday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf, October 26,. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, October 25. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A demonstrator washes his face from tear gas using Coca-Cola during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators are seen on a building carrying Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators try to remove the fence during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators put water on the tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A demonstrator stands on canister to stop a tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman with Iraqi flag, reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators cover their faces from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Next Slideshows
Protesters form human chain across Lebanon
Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the...
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as...
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
California firefighters raced against time on Saturday as they cut defensive lines against a wildfire in Sonoma County's famed wine country and authorities ordered 50,000 people to evacuate, ahead of winds that are forecast to pick up at night and spread the flames.
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Protesters form human chain across Lebanon
Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country toward an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said.