Pictures | Sun Oct 27, 2019 | 1:00pm EDT

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A demonstrator shows used tear-gas canisters during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Men react as they carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed during anti-government protests, in Najaf, October 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Demonstrators stand in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumariyah Bridge during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A demonstrator reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A woman demonstrator chants slogans during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 27. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Demonstrators hold Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate Building during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, October 26. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators are seen on a building during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 26. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Mourners react over the coffin of a protester, who was killed at anti-government protests in Friday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf, October 26,. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, October 25. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator washes his face from tear gas using Coca-Cola during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a man who fainted from the effect of tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen on a building carrying Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators try to remove the fence during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators put water on the tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator stands on canister to stop a tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A woman with Iraqi flag, reacts during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators cover their faces from tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, October 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
