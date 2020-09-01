Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he stands with local law enforcement and business people while examining property damage while visiting Kenosha in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the...more
President Donald Trump talks with business people as he examines property damage to a business in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump views property damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Local sheriff's department tactical operations officers stand guard as President Donald Trump examines property damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump exits his motorcade to look at property damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump walks with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Attorney General Bill Barr and local law enforcement as he examines property damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump views property damage during a visit in the aftermath of recent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters and protestors greet President Donald Trump as he arrives for a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester displays his t-shirt reading Black Lives Matter as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes by on its way to Kenosha Wisconsin after Trump arrived in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A mix of protesters and supporters line the road as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes by on his way to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he arrived in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he disembarks from Air Force One on his way to Kenosha, Wisconsin after arriving at Waukegan National Airport in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump is greeted by Senator Ron Johnson while disembarking from Air Force One prior to visiting Kenosha Wisconsin, as he arrives at Waukegan National Airport in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
