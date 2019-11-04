Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 4. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 4. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators set fire in front of the Iranian consulate, as they gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, November 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 4. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator sits on a trash container during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 4. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi mourners carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed at anti-government protests, during a funeral, in the holy city of Kerbala, November 4. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
An Iraqi girl carrying a gas mask poses for a photo during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators use lasers during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of Iraqi security forces are seen in front of the Iranian consulate, as demonstrators gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, November 3. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a sling shot during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi demonstrator fires a flare towards riot police during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a sling shot during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators fire flares towards riot police at Al Jumhuriya during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators climb inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi demonstrator holds a flag inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Demonstrators light up candles for the people killed at an anti-government protest in Iraq, in the holy city Kerbala, November 2. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator uses laser light while he walks inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators are seen inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators are seen on the top of the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi demonstrators are seen inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A demonstrator splashes a mixture of yeast and water to neutralize a tear gas canister, during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi demonstrator receives medical help after being affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 1. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
