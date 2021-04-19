Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16. India's capital region has ordered a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide...more

A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16. India's capital region has ordered a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

