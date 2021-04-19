Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system
A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16. India's capital region has ordered a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide...more
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. ...more
A police officer tries to control a crowd outside a wine store after Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People bury the bodies of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers use a bed to transport empty oxygen cylinders to a filling station at a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad, April 19. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave
People offer prayers before burying victims who died due to the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A paramedic adjusts an oxygen mask on a patient with breathing problems inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
