Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 30, 2019 | 11:15am EDT

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
1 / 14
The CPCB air quality index has exceeded 400, classified as "severe" on the scale, which means it can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses, and even those who are healthy. Pollution readings in some places had peaked at 500, the most severe level on the government index. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The CPCB air quality index has exceeded 400, classified as "severe" on the scale, which means it can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses, and even those who are healthy. Pollution readings in some places had peaked at 500, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
The CPCB air quality index has exceeded 400, classified as "severe" on the scale, which means it can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses, and even those who are healthy. Pollution readings in some places had peaked at 500, the most severe level on the government index. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
2 / 14
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the city, trapped in a toxic smog, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) air warning guidance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the city, trapped in a toxic smog, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) air warning guidance. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the city, trapped in a toxic smog, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) air warning guidance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 14
The city government has ordered the shutdown of construction activities and coal-based power plants. From next week, Delhi will restrict the use of private vehicles on the capital's roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on vehicle number plates. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The city government has ordered the shutdown of construction activities and coal-based power plants. From next week, Delhi will restrict the use of private vehicles on the capital's roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on vehicle number plates. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
The city government has ordered the shutdown of construction activities and coal-based power plants. From next week, Delhi will restrict the use of private vehicles on the capital's roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on vehicle number plates. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
4 / 14
Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 14
Vehicles drive through smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Vehicles drive through smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Vehicles drive through smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
6 / 14
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
7 / 14
A man rides a cycle past the India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rides a cycle past the India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A man rides a cycle past the India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 14
A woman wearing a mask walks inside a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 27. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A woman wearing a mask walks inside a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 27. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A woman wearing a mask walks inside a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 27. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
9 / 14
Police officers walk near India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Police officers walk near India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Police officers walk near India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
10 / 14
A man rides a bicycle on a smoggy morning near India Gate in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man rides a bicycle on a smoggy morning near India Gate in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A man rides a bicycle on a smoggy morning near India Gate in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
11 / 14
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
12 / 14
Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
13 / 14
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Next Slideshows

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to...

10:10am EDT
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from...

Oct 29 2019
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in...

Oct 29 2019
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and...

Oct 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.

Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.

Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Kerbala overnight and the prime minister's refusal to call early elections.

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.

Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong

Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong

Anti-government protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs, police said, after riot police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse thousands in Hong Kong.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast