Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The CPCB air quality index has exceeded 400, classified as "severe" on the scale, which means it can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses, and even those who are healthy. Pollution readings in some places had peaked at 500, the...more
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the city, trapped in a toxic smog, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) air warning guidance. ...more
The city government has ordered the shutdown of construction activities and coal-based power plants. From next week, Delhi will restrict the use of private vehicles on the capital's roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on vehicle number plates. ...more
Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles drive through smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man rides a cycle past the India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman wearing a mask walks inside a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 27. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Police officers walk near India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man rides a bicycle on a smoggy morning near India Gate in New Delhi, October 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, October 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Next Slideshows
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to...
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from...
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in...
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Kerbala overnight and the prime minister's refusal to call early elections.
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.
Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs, police said, after riot police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse thousands in Hong Kong.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.