Delhi's toxic smog
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl wearing a face mask looks out from a bus in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in Delhi. A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman covers her face with a cloth on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People walk through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks through smog near Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
