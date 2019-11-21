Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Warren said her proposal to tax wealth rather than just income would not punish anyone, but would tell the wealthy who had built something for the country that "all of us helped pay for it." Warren has since released a detailed plan to fund the...more

Warren said her proposal to tax wealth rather than just income would not punish anyone, but would tell the wealthy who had built something for the country that "all of us helped pay for it." Warren has since released a detailed plan to fund the $20.5 trillion in new federal spending that she estimates her plan would cost over 10 years with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, and "not one penny" of new middle-class taxes. She followed up with a plan to implement her proposal in two stages, offering the option of buying into the current Medicare program for seniors, followed by legislation to end existing private plans by her third year in office. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close