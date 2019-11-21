Edition:
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The Democratic debate comes just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, on Feb. 3, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The contenders united in backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, saying the president's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden were an example of the administration's corruption. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
"We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law, we have a constitutional responsibility and we need to meet it," said Elizabeth Warren, an early supporter of Trump's impeachment. The candidates said Trump had forced lawmakers to hold him accountable. "The constitutional process of impeachment should be beyond politics and it's not part of the campaign. But the president's conduct is," said Pete Buttigieg. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Biden said as president he would leave it to the Department of Justice to decide whether Trump should be prosecuted for his actions. "If that was the judgment, that he violated the law, and he should be in fact criminally prosecuted, then so be it. But I would not direct it, and I don't think it's a good idea that we mock, that we model ourselves after Trump and say: 'Lock him up,'" he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris, who is black, said she believed the Democratic nominee should have experience representing all people and should understand that black voters should not only be courted at election time. "Democrats have taken for granted the constituency that has been the backbone of the Democratic Party," Harris said. "They show up when it's close to election time in a black church and want to get the vote." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Buttigieg acknowledged he faces a "challenge" in introducing himself to many black voters, before pivoting to his own experience as a gay man. "I do not have the experience of ever being discriminated against because of the color of my skin," Buttigieg said. "I do have the experience of feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights coming up for debate." REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Biden, who leads the Democratic field in support from black voters in opinion polls, later said the reason he was chosen as former President Barack Obama's vice president "was because of my relationship, my long-standing relationship with the black community." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Warren answered a question about how she would unify a divided country by reintroducing her proposed 2% tax on wealth beyond $50 million, with an additional 4% tax on wealth beyond $1 billion. "I'm tired of freeloading billionaires," said Warren, whose proposal has prompted contentious responses from several prominent billionaires in recent weeks. "Regardless of party affiliation, people understand across this country, our government is working better and better for the billionaires, for the rich, for the well connected, and worse and worse for everyone else," Warren said, adding that the tax would pay for free public college and universal childcare, while also canceling most student loan debt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Senator Cory Booker was asked whether he agreed with Warren's proposal, leading to the first policy disagreement of the night. Booker said he did not support Warren's wealth tax but if elected, he would pursue "fair and just taxation where millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share." He agreed with Warren that "we need to raise the estate tax, we need to tax capital gains as ordinary income." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The moderators pressed entrepreneur Andrew Yang (pictured), who has never held office, and Pete Buttigieg, whose only political experience is as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on how their backgrounds have prepared them for the White House, prompting an extended conversation among several candidates about gender, experience and who has the most broad-based appeal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Buttigieg (L) noted he served in the Navy in Afghanistan, giving him an inside view of how the president's military decisions affect troops, and sought to turn his lack of time in Washington into an advantage. "I know that from the perspective of Washington, what goes on in my city might look small, but frankly where we live, the infighting on Capitol Hill is what looks small," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Representative Tulsi Gabbard (L) doubled down when asked about her clash with the party's 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, last month. Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran who has centered her campaign on opposition to overseas military intervention, said the Democratic Party "continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others' foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Asked to respond, Senator Kamala Harris defended Clinton. Gabbard criticized former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration on Fox News, said Harris, who linked Gabbard to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and brought up her support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Harris said she was the candidate who could rebuild the coalition of voters that elected Obama twice. Gabbard shot back at what she called Harris' "lies and smears and innuendoes," and said Harris would continue U.S. foreign policy failures of the past. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Senator Amy Klobuchar was asked about her previous comment that a woman with Buttigieg's experience would not have made it to the debate stage. While she was careful to say she believed Buttigieg is qualified, she reiterated her argument that women are held to a higher standard. "Otherwise, we could play a game called 'Name your favorite woman president,' which we can't do," she said to applause. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Klobuchar then used the moment to take aim at Biden's claim that he alone can win in swing states, pointing out that she has carried Republican districts in her home state of Minnesota. In response, Biden touted his record of passing bipartisan legislation and his long experience in Washington. "There's no time for on-the-job training," he said. "I spent more time in the Situation Room, more time abroad, than anyone up here." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Warren said her proposal to tax wealth rather than just income would not punish anyone, but would tell the wealthy who had built something for the country that "all of us helped pay for it." Warren has since released a detailed plan to fund the $20.5 trillion in new federal spending that she estimates her plan would cost over 10 years with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, and "not one penny" of new middle-class taxes. She followed up with a plan to implement her proposal in two stages, offering the option of buying into the current Medicare program for seniors, followed by legislation to end existing private plans by her third year in office. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer arrive. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders pose at the start of the debate. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Tom Steyer speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders wait at the start of the debate. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Pete Buttigieg is seen on television monitors in the media filing center. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor and former state legislature Minority Leader Stacey Abrams talks to the crowd before the debate. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez addresses the audience. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
