Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019....more
The Democratic debate comes just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, on Feb. 3, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
The contenders united in backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, saying the president's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden were an example of the administration's corruption. REUTERS/Brendan...more
"We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law, we have a constitutional responsibility and we need to meet it," said Elizabeth Warren, an early supporter of Trump's impeachment. The candidates said Trump had forced lawmakers to...more
Biden said as president he would leave it to the Department of Justice to decide whether Trump should be prosecuted for his actions. "If that was the judgment, that he violated the law, and he should be in fact criminally prosecuted, then so be it....more
Senator Kamala Harris, who is black, said she believed the Democratic nominee should have experience representing all people and should understand that black voters should not only be courted at election time. "Democrats have taken for granted the...more
Buttigieg acknowledged he faces a "challenge" in introducing himself to many black voters, before pivoting to his own experience as a gay man. "I do not have the experience of ever being discriminated against because of the color of my skin,"...more
Biden, who leads the Democratic field in support from black voters in opinion polls, later said the reason he was chosen as former President Barack Obama's vice president "was because of my relationship, my long-standing relationship with the black...more
Warren answered a question about how she would unify a divided country by reintroducing her proposed 2% tax on wealth beyond $50 million, with an additional 4% tax on wealth beyond $1 billion. "I'm tired of freeloading billionaires," said Warren,...more
Senator Cory Booker was asked whether he agreed with Warren's proposal, leading to the first policy disagreement of the night. Booker said he did not support Warren's wealth tax but if elected, he would pursue "fair and just taxation where...more
The moderators pressed entrepreneur Andrew Yang (pictured), who has never held office, and Pete Buttigieg, whose only political experience is as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on how their backgrounds have prepared them for the White House, prompting...more
Buttigieg (L) noted he served in the Navy in Afghanistan, giving him an inside view of how the president's military decisions affect troops, and sought to turn his lack of time in Washington into an advantage. "I know that from the perspective of...more
Representative Tulsi Gabbard (L) doubled down when asked about her clash with the party's 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, last month. Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran who has centered her campaign on opposition to overseas military...more
Asked to respond, Senator Kamala Harris defended Clinton. Gabbard criticized former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration on Fox News, said Harris, who linked Gabbard to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and brought up her support for...more
Senator Amy Klobuchar was asked about her previous comment that a woman with Buttigieg's experience would not have made it to the debate stage. While she was careful to say she believed Buttigieg is qualified, she reiterated her argument that women...more
Klobuchar then used the moment to take aim at Biden's claim that he alone can win in swing states, pointing out that she has carried Republican districts in her home state of Minnesota. In response, Biden touted his record of passing bipartisan...more
Warren said her proposal to tax wealth rather than just income would not punish anyone, but would tell the wealthy who had built something for the country that "all of us helped pay for it." Warren has since released a detailed plan to fund the...more
