Pictures | Tue Jan 14, 2020

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Iowa

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) take the stage for the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden listen as Bernie Sanders speaks. Warren and Sanders sparred over the question of electability, as Sanders denied having said that a woman could not win the presidency. "Does anybody in their right mind think a woman cannot be elected president? Nobody believes that," Sanders asked. "The real question is how do we beat Trump." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden's 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during the debate in Iowa and Biden acknowledged he made "a mistake" in backing the invasion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden listens to Bernie Sanders as former Pete Buttigieg looks on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar participate in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Joe Biden. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks as Tom Steyer and Joe Biden listen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar during a commercial break. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bernie Sanders pauses during the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks during the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden listens to Senator Bernie Sanders at the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders participate in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar participate in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden speaks as Bernie Sanders listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Tom Steyer speaks during the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg take the stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden greets Bernie Sanders as they take the stage for the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren shakes hands with Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden looks on as they take the stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Joe Biden takes the stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

6:20pm EST
Two months after cartel gunmen killed three mothers and six children and left their charred vehicles riddled with bullets, beefed-up security has helped calm...

4:20pm EST
Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

4:10pm EST
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.

12:45pm EST

