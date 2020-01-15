Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Iowa

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden listen as Bernie Sanders speaks. Warren and Sanders sparred over the question of electability, as Sanders denied having said that a woman could not win the presidency. "Does anybody in their right mind think a woman...more

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden listen as Bernie Sanders speaks. Warren and Sanders sparred over the question of electability, as Sanders denied having said that a woman could not win the presidency. "Does anybody in their right mind think a woman cannot be elected president? Nobody believes that," Sanders asked. "The real question is how do we beat Trump." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

