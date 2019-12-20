Edition:
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he seeks the ability to respond during the sixth 2020 Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he seeks the ability to respond during the sixth 2020 Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer take the stage.

Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer take the stage.
Joe Biden listens to Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden listens to Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andrew Yang speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Andrew Yang speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden listens to Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden listens to Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar listen. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar listen. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Andrew Yang speaks with Joe Biden during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Andrew Yang speaks with Joe Biden during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden listens as Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden listens as Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pete Buttigieg talks with Tom Steyer during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pete Buttigieg talks with Tom Steyer during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andrew Yang speaks at the 2020 campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Andrew Yang speaks at the 2020 campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks in front of Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden gestures as he speaks in front of Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Klobuchar speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Amy Klobuchar speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stand together on stage before the start. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stand together on stage before the start. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Elizabeth Warren gestures before the sixth Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elizabeth Warren gestures before the sixth Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer participate in the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer participate in the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden speaks during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden speaks during a break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden talk onstage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden talk onstage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden holds a picture of himself that was on his podium as he stands beside Senator Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden holds a picture of himself that was on his podium as he stands beside Senator Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden greets Elizabeth Warren as he stands beside Bernie Sanders before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden greets Elizabeth Warren as he stands beside Bernie Sanders before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake
