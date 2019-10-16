Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio

Elizabeth Warren stayed calm under the repeated attacks, offering her proposals to end income inequality and level the economic playing field for workers. She said she would not sign any bill that required a tax increase on middle-class families and promised the Medicare for All proposal, which is also backed by her fellow progressive, Senator Bernie Sanders, would lower costs for everyday Americans. "I have made clear what my principles are here, and that is that costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations and, for hard-working middle class families, costs will go down," she said. The expansive Medicare for All proposal, based on the government-run healthcare plan for Americans over age 65, has sharply divided Democratic presidential contenders. Many other Democratic candidates back a Medicare-based plan as just one option for Americans seeking healthcare coverage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close