Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2019 | 11:00pm EDT

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 29
The dozen candidates cramming the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio made for the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

The dozen candidates cramming the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio made for the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
The dozen candidates cramming the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio made for the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
2 / 29
Joe Biden, who has led the 2020 Democratic race, joined Senator Bernie Sanders in calling Trump "the most corrupt president in modern history." The former vice president defended his son Hunter's role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which has been criticized by Trump and his supporters. "My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Biden said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joe Biden, who has led the 2020 Democratic race, joined Senator Bernie Sanders in calling Trump "the most corrupt president in modern history." The former vice president defended his son Hunter's role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Joe Biden, who has led the 2020 Democratic race, joined Senator Bernie Sanders in calling Trump "the most corrupt president in modern history." The former vice president defended his son Hunter's role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which has been criticized by Trump and his supporters. "My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Biden said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 29
Joe Biden looks on as Elizabeth Warren speaks. Warren, who has surged into a virtual tie with Biden in many Democratic opinion polls, said she called for Trump's impeachment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Russia election interference. Congress did not move to impeach, she said, "and look what happened: Donald Trump broke the law again." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joe Biden looks on as Elizabeth Warren speaks. Warren, who has surged into a virtual tie with Biden in many Democratic opinion polls, said she called for Trump's impeachment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Russia election...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Joe Biden looks on as Elizabeth Warren speaks. Warren, who has surged into a virtual tie with Biden in many Democratic opinion polls, said she called for Trump's impeachment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Russia election interference. Congress did not move to impeach, she said, "and look what happened: Donald Trump broke the law again." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 29
Elizabeth Warren's reward for pulling into first place? She became a punching bag. Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor, was the first to turn on the senator from Massachusetts after she answered a question about whether taxes would go up under the Medicare for All government healthcare plan by saying "costs" would go up. That was "a yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer," Buttigieg said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Elizabeth Warren's reward for pulling into first place? She became a punching bag. Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor, was the first to turn on the senator from Massachusetts after she answered a question about whether taxes would go up...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Elizabeth Warren's reward for pulling into first place? She became a punching bag. Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor, was the first to turn on the senator from Massachusetts after she answered a question about whether taxes would go up under the Medicare for All government healthcare plan by saying "costs" would go up. That was "a yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer," Buttigieg said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 29
Bernie Sanders chided Warren for not being clear on whether Medicare for All plans would raise taxes, falling back on his favorite line about having written the "damn bill." He said a majority of people will save money on their healthcare costs, but "I do think it's appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders chided Warren for not being clear on whether Medicare for All plans would raise taxes, falling back on his favorite line about having written the "damn bill." He said a majority of people will save money on their healthcare costs, but...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders chided Warren for not being clear on whether Medicare for All plans would raise taxes, falling back on his favorite line about having written the "damn bill." He said a majority of people will save money on their healthcare costs, but "I do think it's appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 29
Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, piled on, telling Warren, "You are making Republican talking points." She added, "The difference between a plan and a pipedream is something that you can get done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, piled on, telling Warren, "You are making Republican talking points." She added, "The difference between a plan and a pipedream is something that you can get done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, piled on, telling Warren, "You are making Republican talking points." She added, "The difference between a plan and a pipedream is something that you can get done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 29
Elizabeth Warren stayed calm under the repeated attacks, offering her proposals to end income inequality and level the economic playing field for workers. She said she would not sign any bill that required a tax increase on middle-class families and promised the Medicare for All proposal, which is also backed by her fellow progressive, Senator Bernie Sanders, would lower costs for everyday Americans. "I have made clear what my principles are here, and that is that costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations and, for hard-working middle class families, costs will go down," she said. The expansive Medicare for All proposal, based on the government-run healthcare plan for Americans over age 65, has sharply divided Democratic presidential contenders. Many other Democratic candidates back a Medicare-based plan as just one option for Americans seeking healthcare coverage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Elizabeth Warren stayed calm under the repeated attacks, offering her proposals to end income inequality and level the economic playing field for workers. She said she would not sign any bill that required a tax increase on middle-class families and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Elizabeth Warren stayed calm under the repeated attacks, offering her proposals to end income inequality and level the economic playing field for workers. She said she would not sign any bill that required a tax increase on middle-class families and promised the Medicare for All proposal, which is also backed by her fellow progressive, Senator Bernie Sanders, would lower costs for everyday Americans. "I have made clear what my principles are here, and that is that costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations and, for hard-working middle class families, costs will go down," she said. The expansive Medicare for All proposal, based on the government-run healthcare plan for Americans over age 65, has sharply divided Democratic presidential contenders. Many other Democratic candidates back a Medicare-based plan as just one option for Americans seeking healthcare coverage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 29
Kamala Harris reaches out to Bernie Sanders during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kamala Harris reaches out to Bernie Sanders during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Kamala Harris reaches out to Bernie Sanders during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 29
Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer (C), who has poured millions into an impeach-Trump fund since 2017, tipped his hat to his rivals in his first debate. "Every candidate here is more decent and coherent and patriotic than that criminal in the White House," said Steyer, the last candidate to jump into the race. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer (C), who has poured millions into an impeach-Trump fund since 2017, tipped his hat to his rivals in his first debate. "Every candidate here is more decent and coherent and patriotic than that criminal in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer (C), who has poured millions into an impeach-Trump fund since 2017, tipped his hat to his rivals in his first debate. "Every candidate here is more decent and coherent and patriotic than that criminal in the White House," said Steyer, the last candidate to jump into the race. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 29
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg pose together at the start. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg pose together at the start. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg pose together at the start. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
11 / 29
Bernie Sanders applauds with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders applauds with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders applauds with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 29
Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 29
Businessman Andrew Yang said taxing wealth, as opposed to income, is bad policy, attacking a position supported by several Democrats, including Warren and Sanders. "We should not be looking to other countries' mistakes," said Yang. "Instead we should look at what Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden still have which is a value-added tax and we give the American people a tiny slice of every Amazon sale, every Google search, every robot truck mile, every Facebook ad, we can generate hundreds of billions of dollars and then put it into our hands because we know best how to use it." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Businessman Andrew Yang said taxing wealth, as opposed to income, is bad policy, attacking a position supported by several Democrats, including Warren and Sanders. "We should not be looking to other countries' mistakes," said Yang. "Instead we should...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Businessman Andrew Yang said taxing wealth, as opposed to income, is bad policy, attacking a position supported by several Democrats, including Warren and Sanders. "We should not be looking to other countries' mistakes," said Yang. "Instead we should look at what Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden still have which is a value-added tax and we give the American people a tiny slice of every Amazon sale, every Google search, every robot truck mile, every Facebook ad, we can generate hundreds of billions of dollars and then put it into our hands because we know best how to use it." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 29
Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden wait before the debate. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden wait before the debate. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden wait before the debate. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
15 / 29
Cory Booker reaches past Kamala Harris to greet Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cory Booker reaches past Kamala Harris to greet Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Cory Booker reaches past Kamala Harris to greet Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 29
Biden and Sanders both said that Trump was "the most corrupt president in history," and Congress would be remiss if it did not pursue the impeachment probe. "Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine and that's what we should be focused on," Biden said. "What I think is important is we focus on why it's so important to remove this man from office." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Biden and Sanders both said that Trump was "the most corrupt president in history," and Congress would be remiss if it did not pursue the impeachment probe. "Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Biden and Sanders both said that Trump was "the most corrupt president in history," and Congress would be remiss if it did not pursue the impeachment probe. "Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine and that's what we should be focused on," Biden said. "What I think is important is we focus on why it's so important to remove this man from office." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 29
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper talks to the audience before the start of during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper talks to the audience before the start of during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper talks to the audience before the start of during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 29
Bernie Sanders hugs Joe Biden. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders hugs Joe Biden. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders hugs Joe Biden. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 29
The audience listens during the fourth debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The audience listens during the fourth debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
The audience listens during the fourth debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 29
Joe Biden shakes hands with and hugs Elizabeth Warren after a question about their ages. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joe Biden shakes hands with and hugs Elizabeth Warren after a question about their ages. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Joe Biden shakes hands with and hugs Elizabeth Warren after a question about their ages. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 29
Guns rights activist Bill Groom of New Philadelphia, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Guns rights activist Bill Groom of New Philadelphia, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Guns rights activist Bill Groom of New Philadelphia, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 29
A protester demonstrates in a dress covered with the images of women politicians, lawmakers, judges and other leaders outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester demonstrates in a dress covered with the images of women politicians, lawmakers, judges and other leaders outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A protester demonstrates in a dress covered with the images of women politicians, lawmakers, judges and other leaders outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 29
"If impeachment is driven by these hyperpartisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country," said Representative Tulsi Gabbard, one of the last candidates to get on board with impeachment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"If impeachment is driven by these hyperpartisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country," said Representative Tulsi Gabbard, one of the last candidates to get on board with impeachment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
"If impeachment is driven by these hyperpartisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country," said Representative Tulsi Gabbard, one of the last candidates to get on board with impeachment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 29
Guns rights activist Julie Sparks of Lima, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Guns rights activist Julie Sparks of Lima, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Guns rights activist Julie Sparks of Lima, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 29
Beto O'Rourke listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Beto O'Rourke listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Beto O'Rourke listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 29
A protester against President Donald Trump demonstrates with a large balloon reading "Your VOTE is the only antidote" outside the venue. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A protester against President Donald Trump demonstrates with a large balloon reading "Your VOTE is the only antidote" outside the venue. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A protester against President Donald Trump demonstrates with a large balloon reading "Your VOTE is the only antidote" outside the venue. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
27 / 29
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 29
A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences...

Next Slideshows

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that...

7:40pm EDT
Will and Kate in Pakistan

Will and Kate in Pakistan

Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a...

5:50pm EDT
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

12:00pm EDT
Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency...

11:55am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain.

Will and Kate in Pakistan

Will and Kate in Pakistan

Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.

Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

Inside an Israeli home as the Stanleigh family prepares for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency MI5.

Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan

Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan

The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast