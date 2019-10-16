Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The dozen candidates cramming the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio made for the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Joe Biden, who has led the 2020 Democratic race, joined Senator Bernie Sanders in calling Trump "the most corrupt president in modern history." The former vice president defended his son Hunter's role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which...more
Joe Biden looks on as Elizabeth Warren speaks. Warren, who has surged into a virtual tie with Biden in many Democratic opinion polls, said she called for Trump's impeachment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Russia election...more
Elizabeth Warren's reward for pulling into first place? She became a punching bag. Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor, was the first to turn on the senator from Massachusetts after she answered a question about whether taxes would go up...more
Bernie Sanders chided Warren for not being clear on whether Medicare for All plans would raise taxes, falling back on his favorite line about having written the "damn bill." He said a majority of people will save money on their healthcare costs, but...more
Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, piled on, telling Warren, "You are making Republican talking points." She added, "The difference between a plan and a pipedream is something that you can get done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elizabeth Warren stayed calm under the repeated attacks, offering her proposals to end income inequality and level the economic playing field for workers. She said she would not sign any bill that required a tax increase on middle-class families and...more
Kamala Harris reaches out to Bernie Sanders during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer (C), who has poured millions into an impeach-Trump fund since 2017, tipped his hat to his rivals in his first debate. "Every candidate here is more decent and coherent and patriotic than that criminal in the...more
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg pose together at the start. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bernie Sanders applauds with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Businessman Andrew Yang said taxing wealth, as opposed to income, is bad policy, attacking a position supported by several Democrats, including Warren and Sanders. "We should not be looking to other countries' mistakes," said Yang. "Instead we should...more
Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden wait before the debate. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cory Booker reaches past Kamala Harris to greet Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Biden and Sanders both said that Trump was "the most corrupt president in history," and Congress would be remiss if it did not pursue the impeachment probe. "Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United...more
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper talks to the audience before the start of during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders hugs Joe Biden. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The audience listens during the fourth debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden shakes hands with and hugs Elizabeth Warren after a question about their ages. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Guns rights activist Bill Groom of New Philadelphia, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester demonstrates in a dress covered with the images of women politicians, lawmakers, judges and other leaders outside the venue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
"If impeachment is driven by these hyperpartisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country," said Representative Tulsi Gabbard, one of the last candidates to get on board with impeachment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Guns rights activist Julie Sparks of Lima, Ohio demonstrates with his weapon outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Beto O'Rourke listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester against President Donald Trump demonstrates with a large balloon reading "Your VOTE is the only antidote" outside the venue. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
