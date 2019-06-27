Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Miami debates
All candidates except U.S. Senator Cory Booker raise their hands while responding to a question that they would currently support the original Iran nuclear agreement during the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in...more
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker and Senator Elizabeth Warren talk during a break at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks as Rep. Tim Ryan listens at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Cory Booker talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren at the start of the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
MSNBC moderator Chuck Todd speaks to the audience as fellow moderator Rachel Maddow looks on at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard listen at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks as Democratic 2020 presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan and Senator Cory Booker listen during the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate....more
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,...more
Senator Cory Booker speaks as Senator Elizabeth Warren listens at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Rep. John Delaney speaks during the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro and Senator Cory Booker participate in the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Senator Amy Klobuchar participate in the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks during the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Tim Ryan during a break at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Senator Amy Klobuchar pose at the start of the first 2020 presidential election Democratic...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar listen to former Rep. Beto O'Rourke speak at the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,...more
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Senator Amy Klobuchar at the conclusion of the first 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Cory Booker hugs Senator Elizabeth Warren at the conclusion of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
