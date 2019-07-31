Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) author Marianne Williamson, U.S., Rep. Tim Ryan, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Rep. Beto...more
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The candidates stand during the national anthem on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Elizabeth Warren watches former Rep. Beto O'Rourke on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rep. Tim Ryan speaks during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado...more
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren watch Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L), Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke waves as he arrives for the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Bernie Sanders waits to take the stage on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
