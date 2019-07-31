Edition:
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) author Marianne Williamson, U.S., Rep. Tim Ryan, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, Montana Governor Steve Bullock pose together on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
The candidates stand during the national anthem on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren watches former Rep. Beto O'Rourke on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Rep. Tim Ryan speaks during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, former Rep. John Delaney and Montana Governor Steve Bullock pose together before the start of the first night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren watch Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L), Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke waves as he arrives for the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders waits to take the stage on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
