Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Miami debates
Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie...more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris debate racial issues as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks as Senator Kamala Harris listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris debate during the second night of the first Democratic...more
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders pose during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Michael Bennet debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders,...more
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris pose together during the second night of the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Author Marianne Williamson and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris listen to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
