Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 27, 2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Miami debates

Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 13
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris debate racial issues as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris debate racial issues as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris debate racial issues as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 13
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks as Senator Kamala Harris listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks as Senator Kamala Harris listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks as Senator Kamala Harris listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 13
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris debate during the second night of the first Democratic...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 13
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders pose during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders pose during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders pose during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 13
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 13
Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Michael Bennet debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Michael Bennet debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Michael Bennet debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 13
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 13
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell pose for pictures before the start of the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Democratic 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell pose for pictures before the start of the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 13
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris pose together during the second night of the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris pose together during the second night of the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris pose together during the second night of the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 13
Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 13
Author Marianne Williamson and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Author Marianne Williamson and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Author Marianne Williamson and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper debate during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 13
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris listen to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris listen to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris listen to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates election debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Migrants stranded off Italian coast

Migrants stranded off Italian coast

Next Slideshows

Migrants stranded off Italian coast

Migrants stranded off Italian coast

After 14 days stranded in international waters with 42 migrants aboard, the charity ship Sea-Watch 3 entered Italian waters, defying an order from Rome to stay...

7:30pm EDT
Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3

Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3

England sent out a warning to their rivals as they stormed into the women's World Cup semi-finals with an impressive 3-0 victory against demoralized Norway

5:51pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

5:40pm EDT
Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by the length of their tenures.

2:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants stranded off Italian coast

Migrants stranded off Italian coast

After 14 days stranded in international waters with 42 migrants aboard, the charity ship Sea-Watch 3 entered Italian waters, defying an order from Rome to stay away.

Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3

Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3

England sent out a warning to their rivals as they stormed into the women's World Cup semi-finals with an impressive 3-0 victory against demoralized Norway

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by the length of their tenures.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

As seen from space

As seen from space

Stunning images of our planet captured from space.

Heat wave bakes Europe

Heat wave bakes Europe

Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Miami debates

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Miami debates

The first half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Miami for the first time in the 2020 nominating contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast