Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 31, 2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates

Senator Kamala Harris points at former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Kamala Harris points at former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris points at former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 27
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 27
Senator Cory Booker speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden raises his hand on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Cory Booker speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden raises his hand on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Cory Booker speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden raises his hand on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 27
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands on stage during a break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands on stage during a break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands on stage during a break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 27
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 27
Senator Cory Booker speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Cory Booker speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Cory Booker speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 27
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 27
Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 27
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks next to Senator Michael Bennet on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks next to Senator Michael Bennet on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks next to Senator Michael Bennet on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 27
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 27
Candidate former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Candidate former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Candidate former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden touches Senator Cory Booker on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Vice President Joe Biden touches Senator Cory Booker on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden touches Senator Cory Booker on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 27
Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden walks between Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Vice President Joe Biden walks between Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden walks between Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 27
Candidates former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang look on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Candidates former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang look on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Candidates former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang look on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 27
Large televisions in the press file room show former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Large televisions in the press file room show former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Large televisions in the press file room show former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
17 / 27
Washington Governor Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Washington Governor Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Washington Governor Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 27
Senator Kamala Harris gestures on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Kamala Harris gestures on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris gestures on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 27
A protester holds up a banner referencing deportations as she interrupts the debate on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester holds up a banner referencing deportations as she interrupts the debate on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
A protester holds up a banner referencing deportations as she interrupts the debate on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 27
Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 27
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 27
Senator Cory Booker (L), former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Senator Cory Booker (L), former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Cory Booker (L), former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
24 / 27
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
25 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden before the start of the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Vice President Joe Biden before the start of the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden before the start of the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 27
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Next Slideshows

Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...

2:00pm EDT
Boris Johnson's first week as British PM

Boris Johnson's first week as British PM

Images from Boris Johnson's first week as British Prime Minister.

1:40pm EDT
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

The first half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.

Jul 30 2019
New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting "free the martyrs" after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes...

Jul 30 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2019.

Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.

Boris Johnson's first week as British PM

Boris Johnson's first week as British PM

Images from Boris Johnson's first week as British Prime Minister.

Our ocean of plastic

Our ocean of plastic

Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics.

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

The first half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting "free the martyrs" after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes between protesters and police defending China's representative office.

Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data

Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data

Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. Here are eight of the biggest hacks in history.

Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Residents of Gilroy, California hold a candlelight vigil after a teenager shot visitors attending a popular food festival over the weekend, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast