Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
Senator Kamala Harris points at former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Cory Booker speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden raises his hand on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands on stage during a break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Cory Booker speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks next to Senator Michael Bennet on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candidate former HUD Secretary Julian Castro speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden touches Senator Cory Booker on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden walks between Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candidates former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Senator Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang look on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Large televisions in the press file room show former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Washington Governor Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Kamala Harris gestures on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester holds up a banner referencing deportations as she interrupts the debate on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Cory Booker (L), former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Former Vice President Joe Biden before the start of the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
