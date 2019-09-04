Democratic candidate positions on climate change

JOE BIDEN - Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, touts a $1.7 trillion plan to set the United States on a course to achieve 100% clean energy and net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan calls for the installation of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and boosting targets, and offers $400 billion for research and development in clean technology. The plan did not call for quitting fossil fuels -- instead investing money in carbon capture and sequestration that could give a lifeline to coal and gas plants. Biden's rivals accused him of offering a "middle-ground" plan that would not achieve decarbonization goals. When asked by the moderator at a recent debate if his administration would end the use of fossil fuels, he said: "We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those, either - any fossil fuel." REUTERS/Scott Morgan

