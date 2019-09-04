Democratic candidate positions on climate change
Ten Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls will tout their plans to tackle climate change on September 4, 2019, in a series of CNN town halls, sure to pit moderates like Joe Biden against progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie...more
JOE BIDEN - Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, touts a $1.7 trillion plan to set the United States on a course to achieve 100% clean energy and net-zero...more
BERNIE SANDERS - "We need a president who welcomes their hatred," Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont says in his plan about fossil-fuel executives he sees as blocking action on climate. His plan dubbed the Green New Deal after a resolution sponsored...more
ELIZABETH WARREN - Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts outlined $3 trillion in federal investments that builds on the plan of Jay Inslee, the Washington state governor who anchored his campaign on climate, but dropped out in August. Warren...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG - At 37, Pete Buttigieg is attempting to win voters by reminding them that his generation faces the most risks from climate change. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, supports a national carbon tax and dividend, a method of directing...more
KAMALA HARRIS - Senator Kamala Harris of California released a $10 trillion climate plan that draws on her experience prosecuting polluters as a former California attorney general. Her plan would end federal support for the fossil fuel industry,...more
BETO O'ROURKE - Beto O'Rourke's first policy initiative was a $5 trillion climate plan. Yet O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, is also pragmatic on climate. His plan seeks net-zero U.S. carbon emissions by 2050, which many environmentalists...more
CORY BOOKER - Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey during the second Democratic debate in July inserted himself into a brief climate exchange by taking a dig at rivals who promise to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement as their...more
JULIAN CASTRO - Julian Castro, the housing secretary under President Barack Obama, released a plan outlining federal, state and private investments of $10 trillion over 10 years to transition from fossil fuels and create 10 million jobs. Castro...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR - Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, launched her 2020 campaign in the midst of a snowstorm in February, prompting Trump to take to Twitter to mock her for fighting global warming while standing in freezing temperatures....more
ANDREW YANG - Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said at the second presidential debate he would tackle climate change by paying people hit by rising seas and flooding to move to higher ground. His $4.87 trillion plan offers $40 billion in loans and...more
