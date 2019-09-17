Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2019 | 3:55pm EDT

Democratic candidates stump in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, September 16, 2019. The political event in South Carolina held for Democrat candidates started in 1876 and is now held every two years. According to event organizers, the event got its name from candidates standing on tree stumps to speak to voters. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Pete Buttigieg (L) and Joe Biden greet each other. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The bluegrass band "Red, White and Blue" warm up before performing. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Amy Klobuchar waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill

People pray before the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bill DeBlasio speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Lynn Zeller of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, gets a friend to take a photo at the podium. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pete Buttigieg speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Joe Biden waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Trump supporter Don Bowen waves a Trump flag outside the event. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Amy Klobuchar arrives. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Meigan Alexander holds her three-year-old son Kedar. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Amari President of Charleston, South Carolina, shows his support for Joe Biden. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Supporters for Pete Buttigieg hold signs. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pete Buttigieg waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Undecided voter Jean Gillian of Conway, South Carolina, takes a break from the heat in front of a bluegrass band. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Stuff Democratic toy donkeys are displayed for sale. REUTERS/Randall Hill

People listen to presidential candidates during the meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A participant checks out the scenes before the start of the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill

