Democratic candidates stump in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, September 16, 2019. The political event in South Carolina held for Democrat candidates started in 1876 and is now held every two years. According to event organizers, the event got its name from candidates standing on tree stumps to speak to voters. REUTERS/Randall Hill

