Democratic candidates stump in South Carolina
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, September 16, 2019. The political event in South Carolina held for Democrat candidates started in...more
Pete Buttigieg (L) and Joe Biden greet each other. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The bluegrass band "Red, White and Blue" warm up before performing. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Amy Klobuchar waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People pray before the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bill DeBlasio speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lynn Zeller of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, gets a friend to take a photo at the podium. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pete Buttigieg speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Joe Biden waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Trump supporter Don Bowen waves a Trump flag outside the event. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Amy Klobuchar arrives. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Meigan Alexander holds her three-year-old son Kedar. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Amari President of Charleston, South Carolina, shows his support for Joe Biden. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters for Pete Buttigieg hold signs. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pete Buttigieg waits to be introduced. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Undecided voter Jean Gillian of Conway, South Carolina, takes a break from the heat in front of a bluegrass band. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Stuff Democratic toy donkeys are displayed for sale. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People listen to presidential candidates during the meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A participant checks out the scenes before the start of the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting. REUTERS/Randall Hill
